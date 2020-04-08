For the author of this new book, half the fun is reaching the destination.

PORTLAND, Maine — When Greg Westrich, a writer and outdoorsman from Glenburn, set out to write a guide to Maine’s best waterfall hikes, he knew one thing he did not want to do. Rating the waterfalls so that readers could know instantly know which were the best and which were just so-so didn’t appeal to him.

Westrich’s new book, “Hiking Waterfalls Maine,” will tell you where to find more than 100 waterfalls all over the state and how to get to them. They come, he writes, in all shapes and sizes, and many such guides rate them on a scale of one to five. “But how,” he asks, “can you compare a hundred-foot plunge with a horsetail that slides quietly into a clear pool? Rather than tell you what to think of each waterfall, I’ll give you enough information so that you can decide for yourself.”