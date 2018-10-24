It’s a nice round number: one million dollars. That’s what Mike Dubyak--the chairman and retired CEO of WEX, a corporate payments company based in South Portland—is donating to the University of Southern Maine to establish a Center for Digital Science and Innovation. The goal is twofold: to strengthen the university’s programs in computer science and technology, and to prepare more students for careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Dubyak and USM President Glenn Cummings joined us to talk about what they hope will grow from the seed now being planted.

