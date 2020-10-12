A gift list that’s just right for 2020

Ideas for the tech savvy—and after this year, aren’t we all more tech savvy?

PORTLAND, Maine — If you’re like me, you may be just a bit, uh, slow in getting started with your holiday gift shopping this year.

207’s tech guy, Rich Brooks of Flyte New Media, is here to help. He’s compiled some ideas for what to give the tech geeks and nerds in your life.

Here are the talking points and links he came up with for us.

What is on the wish list of geeks and nerds this year?

We've been putting together these lists for several years now, but 2020 is a year like no other, so I really tried to find geeky gifts that screamed 2020.

And nothing screams louder than COVID this year, so I have a couple of gift ideas that are both geeky and good for public health.

We all have to charge our phones, so why not disinfect them at the same time? This UV Sanitizer & Wireless charger does just that. It charges and sanitizes your phone, but it does more than just that! It can also sanitize your wallet, keys, and more through its UV lights in just three minutes! And if you need to relax due to all this COVID related stress, you can add your own plant-based essential oils to the built-in essence box and take in those soothing scents. This one goes for $70.

You mentioned you had a couple of gift ideas around COVID...what's the other one?

Even with the vaccine on the way, it's likely we'll be wearing masks for a few more months at least, so why not show off your geeky personality?

Etsy's a great place to find face masks for every geeky interest, from science labs to Dr. Who to Dungeons and Dragons. Just check your loved one's subreddits to determine which universe you should be buying from. Masks range from $10 and up.

With a lot of people working from home and retail options potentially limited, do you have any gift ideas for them?

Well, we're not at Star Trek replicator levels yet, but why not get a 3D printer for that maker on your list? There's a wide variety of models, from the beginner to serious hobbyists, to people who want to print large objects.

Prices range dramatically, from under $200 to several thousand dollars. PC Mag rated the Prusa Mini one of its editor's choice, and the best for makers and handy newbies...that one comes in at $349.

Too often geeks and nerds are thought of as men...any gifts that might help dispel this myth?

Glad you asked because parents of daughters everywhere should consider picking up Women in Science: 50 Fearless Pioneers Who Changed the World. It's beautifully illustrated and the perfect gift for any budding Marie Curie or Jane Goodall.

Video games are a segment of the entertainment industry that may have actually benefited from everyone quarantining...what's the hot game this year?

Most gamers will feel pretty jolly if they get a copy of Cyberpunk 2077 this season. It drops 12/10 and features Keanu Reeves, which may be reason enough to pick up a copy.

And lastly, what are you hoping to receive as a gift that screams 2020?