GRAY, Maine — Summer is here, and if you've been looking for a tasty and refreshing cocktail to enjoy, Maine Mixologist Misty Coolidge has you covered with a blueberry margarita recipe.
Ingredients:
- 2 oz. tequila
- 1 oz. Cointreau
- 1 oz. blueberry syrup
- 1 oz. lime juice
Instructions:
- Pour all ingredients into shaker.
- Shake to mix well.
- Pour over ice.
- Garnish with lime wedge and blueberries if desired.
