x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
207

A fun summer cocktail with a taste of Maine

Misty Coolidge, a Maine mixologist, shows us how to make a tasty blueberry margarita.

More Videos

GRAY, Maine — Summer is here, and if you've been looking for a tasty and refreshing cocktail to enjoy, Maine Mixologist Misty Coolidge has you covered with a blueberry margarita recipe.

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz. tequila
  • 1 oz. Cointreau
  • 1 oz. blueberry syrup
  • 1 oz. lime juice

Instructions:

  1. Pour all ingredients into shaker.
  2. Shake to mix well.
  3. Pour over ice.
  4. Garnish with lime wedge and blueberries if desired.

RELATED: 207 Summer Cocktails: The Jellyfish

RELATED: 207 recipes: bourbon mint julep, lavender martini for the Kentucky Derby

More 207 stories

Click here to sign up for the daily NEWS CENTER Maine Break Time Newsletter. 

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app. 

   

    

Paid Advertisement