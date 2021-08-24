A full meal or a tasty side; there's no shortage of wild mushrooms this year

PORTLAND, Maine — A wet and rainy summer is creating a good year for wild mushrooms. Whether you forage for your mushrooms or buy them from the store, they can make a great main dish or a tasty side with your meal. Chef Kate Shaffer, who recently released The Maine Farm Table Cookbook, joined us in the kitchen to share her recipe for sautéed wild mushrooms with thyme.
Sautéed Wild Mushrooms with Thyme
SERVES 4
Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 pound mixed wild mushrooms, cleaned, larger mushrooms sliced
- 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
- 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
- 3 fresh thyme sprigs, leaves removed from stems
- Sea salt, to taste
- Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Directions:
- Heat the olive oil in a large skillet or cast-iron pan set over moderate heat.
- Add the mushrooms and a generous pinch of salt, and sauté until softened and starting to release their juices, 4 to 5 minutes.
- Add the butter to skillet, let it melt, and then stir in garlic and half the thyme leaves.
- Continue to sauté for 3 to 4 minutes, or until mushrooms are golden, just starting to crisp, and very tender.
- Remove from the heat and season to taste with salt and pepper.
- Garnish with remaining thyme before serving.