http://www.shoalsmarinelaboratory.org/event/eco-culinary

How does this sound for a way to spend Labor Day weekend? Take a boat to a small island off the coast of Maine and New Hampshire. Turn off your phone, your laptop, all the devices that tether you to the stresses and obligations you left behind on the mainland. Spend three days walking the rocks and grass and ledges, learning about the ecosystems of this slab of land and the surrounding waters. And now for the best part: eat meals prepared by acclaimed chefs Sam Hayward of Fore Street in Portland and Evan Mallett of Black Trumpet in Portsmouth.

You do not have to die and go to heaven to have this experience. Just head to Appledore Island, which sits about seven miles off Kittery and Portsmouth and is overseen by the Shoals Marine Laboratory. The island is home to students and researchers, but once a year it hosts a three-day foodie getaway known as Take a Bit Out of Appledore. 207 Videographer Devin Crawford and I spent a sun-kissed afternoon out there a year ago with Sam and Evan and their guests. We did not, alas, have time to eat that evening’s simple but elegant dinner of lobster, fish, corn and seaweed salad, much less to spend three days. But this Labor Day weekend, when Take a Bite 2018 is going on, we’ll be thinking about the wind and waves and endless sky of Appledore--and the meals prepared by two culinary wizards who love that island dearly.

© 2018 WCSH-TV