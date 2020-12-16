A “Down East” guide to getting through a pandemic winter

PORTLAND, Maine — In its January issue “Down East” magazine poses a timely question for all of us heading into the coldest, snowiest part of the year while also trying to slog through the pandemic. “You know who else passed a lot of time outdoors in frigid conditions,” it asks, “while enduring long periods of relative isolation? Polar explorers, that’s who.”

What follows in the article is some excellent advice that worked for Admiral Robert Peary, the explorer from Maine who spent lengthy stretches in the dark and pitiless Arctic. How did Peary and his band of brothers keep themselves mentally and physically sharp? Watch our interview with “Down East” editor in chief Brian Kevin to find out. He also shares some compelling images from the annual reader photo contest. The pictures alone will help chase away the winter blues.