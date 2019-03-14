PORTLAND, Maine — The premise of the play is about Nora's return to the life she left in the first play 15 years earlier. She slammed the door & walked out of her life to find herself. It left theatergoers wondering what happened to her. So, part 2 was written to welcome Nora back.

The Public Theater in Lewiston has taken on this challenge and added a reunion of it's own to the mix. The two actors that play the leads shared stages 3 decades ago as undergrads together. Now they return to share the stage again and discuss this in the interview here.

The Public Theater A Doll's House part 2 is on stage March 15 through 24.