James Hornor has lived & worked in Zimbabwe & Kenya. The experiences he had there working for a division of The World Bank, formed the concept for his first novel, Victoria Falls. In this work of fiction, Hornor examines the fragile male ego of the American stereotype through the tribulations of his main character fumbling through many relationships that ultimately fail. These inadequacies bring the main character to tragedy in sub-Saharan Africa and eventually, prison in Bombay, India.

Mr. Hornor teaches English at Sothern Maine Community College and owns The Brunswick Inn in Brunswick.