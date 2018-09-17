Michelle Cacho-Negrete is an award-winning writer, and in her first published collection of essays she opens her soul to the reader, baring dark, sometimes illegal stories from her past.

She openly talks about life in New York, the daughter of a Russian-Jewish immigrant, and how that shaped her. Sometimes life in poverty meant shoplifting necessary food for her family.

Cacho-Negrete's essays cover climate change, and the way it has impacted what she now calls her home state: Maine; and watching a good friend slowly lose her battle to cancer, and the life decisions inspired by that.

Cacho-Negrete's writings have earned her a Best of Net award, and many others have been featured various anthologies.

Stealing: Life In America

