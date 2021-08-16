A chicken dish for the whole family that comes together quickly

Cookbook author Allison Hill shares her recipe for Apricot Mustard Chicken.

PORTLAND, Maine — Allison Hill is a cookbook author, who created "Feeding Family, Feeding America." It's a cookbook she created with her family, with proceeds benefitting Feeding America. It was a true family affair putting together the book with kids, siblings, cousins, nieces, and nephews all contributing. Allison's daughter, Cristina doing the photography.

The book features family-friendly recipes that are easy to make and come together quickly. While in the 207 kitchen Allison shared her recipe for apricot mustard chicken.

Apricot Mustard Chicken

Serves 8

My niece always asks – “How does this chicken stay so juicy?” – and, the secret is baking it in the sauce. Also always so tender, this chicken recipe is really foolproof. Even if all you have is the apricot and mustard on a busy night, go for it!

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Ingredients:

8 chicken breasts, pounded flat

6 oz apricot preserves, ½ jar

2 Tablespoons grain mustard

½ teaspoon allspice

½ teaspoon granulated onion

1 small onion, chopped

Creamy white cheddar cheese, 1 slice per chicken breast

Salt & Pepper

Directions:

Mix apricot preserves, mustard, allspice, granulated onion, and chopped onion.

Lay chicken flat (pound flat if a thick cut), tear cheese slices into smaller pieces and lay across the breast.

Cover with a heaping tablespoon of apricot sauce.

Roll chicken breast tucking the ends under.

Keep them close together in the baking dish which will keep them as juicy as possible.

Pour remaining sauce over top.

Bake for 40 minutes.

Serve one chicken breast per person.