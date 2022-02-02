Portland Downtown establishes 207 Day, offers scavenger hunt & deals

Among the perks: two or seven flavors of gelato for 20.7% off.

PORTLAND, Maine — In Portland, this coming Monday will be — I am not making this up — 207 Day. And contrary to what folks might be thinking, those of us who work on this show had nothing to do with it.

A little background is clearly in order.

"207 Day is our idea," Cary Tyson, the executive director of Portland Downtown, said. "We're always looking for ways to help our downtown retailers, our merchants, our bars and restaurants, particularly here during the slower period of the year."

Portland Downtown's mission is to promote downtown Portland, and folks can see where this is headed.

"It was one of those things that we were just having a conversation about one day," Tyson said. "And it was like, 207 Day — why hasn't anyone done something on Feb. 7?" The date, of course, is 02-07-22.

"It should be a state holiday!" Tyson said.

I interrupted to correct him, saying, "It should be an INTERNATIONAL holiday."

"Exactly," he said with even more enthusiasm.

207 Day will take place over three days — Saturday, Sunday, and Monday — and feature, among other things, a scavenger hunt.

"You'll go around and use QR codes or take selfies and submit them on our website," Tyson said.

Since everyone loves a bargain, there will also be special deals, such as French fries, discounted to two servings for $7 or any two or seven flavors at a gelato shop for 20.7% off.

This is Portland's first 207 Day. Another group, Portland Buy Local, is also part of it. But the plan is that it will be observed every year on Feb. 7 for decades to come.

Tyson is committed to making that happen, saying, "If there are any legislators out there listening, and they want to declare Feb. 7 a state holiday, we'd be happy to talk to you and come to the Capitol and help with that piece of legislation."