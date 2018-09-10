Fifty years ago it was a good year: 1968. A Very Hungry Caterpillar was teaching young children how to read when it was first released 50 years ago.

For the sci-fi fans, Ursula K. Le Guin dropped the books of Earthsea; and then came the music: The White Album, The Band, Jimi Hendrix all released albums that year that still remain not only relevant but influential.

If you wanted to get lost in the heavens, Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey was in theaters.

Perhaps you can't go back in time, but it's all being re-released, so you can spend money to feel like you were a part of it, albeit 50 years later. The boys from Bull Moose explain why these releases are worth grabbing onto.

Eric Carle - A Very Hungry Caterpillar: 50th Anniversary Golden Edition

It has a new golden cover, and includes new introductions by Eric Carle and Dolly Parton. There’s a whole bunch of “making of” type stuff. They expect the book to sell its 50 millionth copy next year.

Ursula K. Le Guin – The Books of Earthsea: The Complete Illustrated Edition

This five pound, 3” thick book contains all the Wizard of Earthsea stories – the novels, the short stories, and one never-before-printed short story. Four of the 50 beautiful illustrations are attached. The Earthsea series reminds me of what you’d get if Tolkien wrote Harry Potter and included more female characters.

1968 was a huge year for music. We can’t talk about all the 50th Anniversary box sets, so here’s a short list. All are remastered and most include fancy vinyl, Blu-rays with surround sound mixes (Yes, you want to hear Hendrix in surround sound), new stereo mixes, alternate versions, unreleased demos, b-sides, fancy books, and/or replicas of European singles. I am not aware of any scarves or marbles like we had in the Pink Floyd boxes ten years ago.

It’s worth noting that there are Joni Mitchell, CCR, and Fleetwood Mac 50th Anniversary retrospectives. They all released their debut albums in 1968.

The Planet of the Apes – 9 Movie Collection Blu-ray includes the five original 1960s-70s movies and the four recent ones. The only special thing about this is that you can get all nine movies on Blu-ray for $75.

2001: A Space Oddyssey – 4K UHD

This is an “unrestored” version of the film. They made a new print from the original negatives instead of using the remastered version from 2009. You can get it on Blu-ray too.

