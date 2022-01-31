90-year-old Leo Beaule makes violins: 'It's a disease,' he says

Leo Beaule, who turned 90 on Wednesday, makes violins out of wood he chopped himself at his property in The Forks.

Update: 207 learned Leo Beaule passed away in January 2022, at the age of 95. At the time of his death, Beaule had handmade 41 violins. Before his death, Caroline Cornish and four other musicians got the opportunity to play violin for Mr. Beaule around Christmas. HIs 41 violins were gifted to the five violinists who played before him, his kids and grandchildren, and many of them were given to two music teachers in the Lewiston area. They will be able to loan the violins to kids and adults who want to play but can not afford the instrument.

Leo Beaule can tell you anything you want to know about the inner workings of the violin. And it's with good reason. He's been making them for 12 years. "Once I made one, I had to make more," he said. "You're hooked, you know. It's a disease."

Beaule has always loved classical music, ever since he was a child. He tried to teach himself how to play the violin. But at the age of 45, he decided it was time to take some lessons. Soon, he was playing in orchestras all over the state. And he became interested in how violins were made. He started tinkering around with repairing them.

12 years ago, his wife, Connie, died. "I was lost, really. I had to have something to keep my mind on something."

Beaule tried taxidermy at first. He stuffed a buck's head that his grandson shot. It didn't come out quite the way he wanted it to, though, even though it still hangs on his kitchen wall. And that's when he decided to read up on violin making. "I said to myself, I'm going to make at least one. It might take me a year. I don't know."

He went to his shed, where he had saved a maple tree he had cut down about twenty years earlier. He had noticed that tree had a particularly nice grain to it. "I said, I'm not going to burn that. I said, I'm going to save that," Beaule said.

Beaule is now working on his 39th violin. What's most surprising is that even though they sound wonderful, he hasn't sold one. "It's just like my babies, " he said. "When you have to go in the woods and cut your own tree, look at it, and it's special."