PARIS, Maine — The Celebration Barn Theater is a place to entertain and a place to learn.

The horse barn was restored into a performance space by Tony Montanaro in 1974. It's been a place for entertainment and physical theater training ever since. It's where Fred Garbo came for the first time in 1974 to work as an intern. Today, he's an active member of the board of directors and the stage.

"Suspended in the barn atmosphere of really it being quiet when you walk outside in the orchards and you're here with other artists and it's like a think tank for physical theater," said Garbo.

Performances happen at the barn all summer. Students from Otisfield Elementary School had the chance to visit and see jugglers, hula hoopers, mimes and more. Ten-year-old Liam Gregoire has been in the audience plenty of times. It's why he enjoys performing in plays also.

"You work hard, it builds up your character to persevere, you practice a lot and you get a little less shy, which I really like," said Gregoire.

Every performer who takes the stage at Celebration Barn Theater can tell you the moment they got bit by the theater bug. For Thom Wall, it happened when he was 11 years old and saw a juggler tossing hatchets into a watermelon.

"Seeing something weird, seeing something that's a little bit different, it kind of opens your ideas of what is possible for a career, for a passion, for a hobby," said Wall.

