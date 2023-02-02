'Groundhog Day' returns, 30 years later

Mick Werkhoven and Chris Brown share new releases from Bull Moose with 207.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Maine — Chris Brown and Mick Werkhoven from Bull Moose joined us in the studio with some new releases out this month, including a classic now available in 4K.

Groundhog Day 30th Anniversary Edition on 4K UHD

It's arguably one of the late Harold Ramis’ best films filled with memorable moments and endlessly quotable lines. It has spawned multiple memes and imitators, and even a vernacular story-telling trope "Groundhog Day" whenever a story involves a time loop.

It's hard to believe it’s been 30 years of Ned Ryerson, Sonny & Cher, and Bill Maury already. The 30th-anniversary edition of this existential nightmare has more special features, better audio and video, and even comes in a steel-book case — how fun!

Dawn of the Dead (2004): 4K UHD

The first feature film of Zack Synder ("300," "Watchmen," "Justice League") is a remake that’s better than the original.

"Dawn of the Dead" is the classic zombies-at-the-mall movie and the 2004 version delivers equal parts gore and comedy, and features one of the best needle drops of all time featuring Richard Cheese’s lounge cover of "Down with the Sickness."

The new 4K version from Scream Factory includes the theatrical as well as the unrated cuts and features a brand new 4K can from the original camera negatives.

The Adventures of Baron Munchausen (4K Criterion Edition)

If you are familiar with Terry Gilliam’s other film works ("Time Bandits," "Brazil," "Monty Python") then you probably know what to expect out of this film.

If you aren’t familiar, then... phew, it’s a tough one to explain.

On the surface, it’s a farcical fantasy adventure, but below that, it's absurdism all the way down. Although entirely live-action, the film more closely resembles a cartoon in its approach to what is or isn’t realistic, and how its characters interact with each other.

Although it was a box office bomb on release, the goodly Baron (rightfully) achieved cult status and his adventures blessed with an updated 4K scan and the usual Criterion suite of goodies such as video essays, new commentary tracks, and the like.

The Menu

The less you know about this film going in, the more you’ll appreciate it. But suffice it to say, Ralph Fiennes delivers as a disaffected celebrity chef serving a smorgasbord of other talented actors their desserts.