3 Things To Do | April vacation with the kids in ME

PORTLAND, Maine — April vacation is right around the corner for students in Maine, and if you're looking for something to get you and the kiddos out of the house that week, Maine author Jennifer Hazard has a few ideas for you.

Hazard is the author of "The Maine Play Book" which has been called the ultimate family guide to Maine.

Trip One: Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco

"While it might sound strange to some, there’s no better place to see thousands of daffodils in bloom than Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco," Hazard said. "The cemetery was designed in 1844, and is one of the first garden cemeteries in the U.S. There are paved walking paths around the cemetery, established trees, and a flower-lined path down to Saco River."

Trip Two: The Eastern Trail

"If you’re looking to get out and bike with family, the Eastern Trail, which spans from South Portland to Kittery, is an excellent choice as you can select a portion of the trail to explore that’s best for your level of biking," Hazard said.

Trip Three: Vintage Market

"For those with older kids, my teenagers enjoy visiting the Vintage Market, organized by the Freckle Salvage Company, in Winthrop, which happens monthly on Saturdays and Sundays," Hazard said. "The market often features local vendors selling baked goods and flowers, but the highlight for my kids is the variety of vintage clothing."

