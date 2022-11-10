x
207

207's Kirk Cratty wins National Edward R. Murrow Award

The award is for excellence in video.

PORTLAND, Maine — Kirk Cratty, a 207 photojournalist, is being recognized for his tremendous work with a National Edward R. Murrow Award for excellence in video.

Winners for the national award are chosen after first winning the regional award. Kirk is being recognized for his work on a story with Rob Caldwell on the Schooner Bowdoin.

The Schooner Bowdoin is the Official Vessel of the State of Maine and is a teaching vessel for students at Maine Maritime Academy.

We couldn't be prouder to call him a teammate and friend.

You can see the Schooner Bowdoin below:

