PORTLAND, Maine — The State of Maine is celebrating its 200th birthday, with bicentennial events planned this month.

Although Maine didn't officially become a state until March 15th, today, March 3rd, is the actual date the Missouri Compromise was passed by Congress.

It allowed Missouri to enter the union as a slave state and Maine to enter as a free state.

Today's 207 Trivia is focused on Maine's statehood, and the name "Maine."

It's the only state in the country whose name has only one syllable, but where did the name come from?

