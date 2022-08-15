207 Summer drinks: The Drunken Mermaid

NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — Summer is here, and if you've been looking for a new cocktail recipe to try out on the deck or patio, check out The Drunken Mermaid.
Misty Coolidge, owner of Maine Mixologist and Coolidge Family Farms, is showing 207 how.
Ingredients
- 2 oz vodka
- 2 oz Blue Curacao
- 1 oz simple syrup
- 1 can (12 oz) watermelon-flavored spiked sparkling water, like White Claw
- Lemon or lime, for garnish
Instructions
- In a tall cocktail shaker filled with ice, add vodka, blue curacao, simple syrup, and lime juice. Shake until well mixed.
- Fill a tall wine glass with crushed ice and the mermaid mixture.
- Top off with spiked sparkling water.
- Garnish with lime or lemon.