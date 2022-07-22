207 says goodbye to Beth McEvoy

Beth McEvoy is moving on from 207, but not without revisiting some of her favorite stories.

PORTLAND, Maine — Beth McEvoy possesses two skills that are essential for a reporter: the ability to find a good story and then tell it with flair.

The stories she’s contributed to 207 over the last few years have been some of our most popular.

To name a few: a guy who created beautiful art on the sands of a beach in the summer, only to see it washed away with each incoming tide … a woman who wore the same dress every day for a year (spoiler: not many people noticed) … the huge and weirdly enchanting trolls on the grounds of the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens … and, of course, Virginia Oliver of Rockland, who is more than a century old and is still catching lobsters with her son.

It’s not hard to see why those stories went viral and delighted tens of thousands of viewers. Beth is an exceptional storyteller, one who understands that all of us like to hear about interesting people doing unusual things.

What’s especially impressive is that she not only writes her stories but shoots and edits them, too, which is kind of like singing, dancing, and playing the bongos all at the same time.

Beth has decided it’s time to write a new chapter in her life and is moving on. Today is her last day at 207 and NEWS CENTER Maine.

If she were a terrific reporter and a sour person, it would be a lot easier to say farewell. But, she is kind and funny and thoughtful, and we’re going to miss her keenly.

Thanks for everything, Beth. And one last thought: Could you please come back?