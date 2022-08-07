207 says farewell to Peggy Keyser

She’s off to greener pastures, but we’re going to miss her keenly.

PORTLAND, Maine — In the news business, we can handle the stress, the deadlines, the malfunctioning technology, the phone calls that are never returned, and all the other unpleasantness that comes with the job.

But the goodbyes … well, the goodbyes are killers.

On 207 today, we’re saying farewell to Peggy Keyser, a dear friend and colleague who has brightened all our lives with her talent, energy, and good cheer.

She’s leaving television for a job that is—and this is not a hyperbole—the perfect fit. Watch our on-air farewell and you’ll learn where she’s headed and what she’ll be doing.

Her departure stings a bit less because she’s not leaving Maine and we know we’ll be seeing her around. Still, we’re going to miss her keenly.

There’s a reason why, as Sam and Peggy walked onto the 207 set today for Peggy's final appearance, they were both carrying something extra: a box of tissues.