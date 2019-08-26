(NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The end of August has arrived all too quickly and Labor Day looms large but don’t kiss summer goodbye just yet; there’s still plenty of great weather to enjoy and we’ve got a long weekend around the corner filled with parties, cookouts, boating and of course, wine.

Cuvee Mariana Sparkling Rosé from Veneto : If you think Prosecco is popular try adding a little pink to it. The well-known house of Furlan has released this pink beauty.

: If you think Prosecco is popular try adding a little pink to it. The well-known house of Furlan has released this pink beauty. Avancia Cuvee de O Godello : The best grape you haven’t heard of and my current obsession! From the Galicia region in Spain, Godello is enjoying a resurgence of popularity. The “O” is gorgeous, fresh and structured but not heavy. Perfect with seafood – lobster, halibut, steamers – but also chicken salads and veggies.

: The best grape you haven’t heard of and my current obsession! From the Galicia region in Spain, Godello is enjoying a resurgence of popularity. The “O” is gorgeous, fresh and structured but not heavy. Perfect with seafood – lobster, halibut, steamers – but also chicken salads and veggies. California Candy Rosé in a can = candy for grownups : Yes, the can continues to be cool! This release from JaM Cellars is dry, dry, dry. Syrah/Grenache blend with strawberry and watermelon notes. Grilled fish, grilled chicken, boating & backyard parties! It also comes in a bottle.

: Yes, the can continues to be cool! This release from JaM Cellars is dry, dry, dry. Syrah/Grenache blend with strawberry and watermelon notes. Grilled fish, grilled chicken, boating & backyard parties! It also comes in a bottle. Ca’ La Bianda Valpolicella Classico: Fun to pronounce and fun to drink! Light red that’s perfect in the heat (with a little chill on it). The Bianda is elegant and fresh and easy-drinking! Chicken, salmon, grilled veggies or just sip on its own.

Fun to pronounce and fun to drink! Light red that’s perfect in the heat (with a little chill on it). The Bianda is elegant and fresh and easy-drinking! Chicken, salmon, grilled veggies or just sip on its own. Domaine Pierre Gaillard “Terres de Mandrin” Rhone: For the meat lovers…A 100% Syrah beauty from Northern Rhone. Dark fruit notes, cassis and white pepper. This is a wine fit for a juicy burger!

https://sipwineeducation.com/index.html