What to do with those Thanksgiving leftovers? Turn them into turkey croquettes.

Lynn Archer shares her recipe in the 207 kitchen that will create a whole new meal with your Thanksgiving leftovers.

PORTLAND, Maine — With Thanksgiving just a week away, you might already be thinking about what to do with all those leftovers.

Lynn Archer, who owns Archer's On The Pier in Rockland, joined us in the 207 kitchen to share a dish that can make good use of Thanksgiving leftovers.

Ingredients:

2 cups leftover mashed potatoes.

2 cups leftover turkey, chicken, or ham (finely diced).

1 onion.

1 tsp. salt.

1/2 tsp. pepper.

1 tsp. poultry seasoning.

1 tbsp. dried parsley.

1/2 cup milk.

1 egg.

Vegetable oil.

Italian seasoned breadcrumbs.

Directions:

Dice and saute the onion in 4 tbsp. of melted butter.

Add 2 tbsp. of flour.

Whisk flour and the sauteed onion, and add pepper, poultry seasoning, and parsley.

When thick, add milk.

When that is all mixed together add it to the potatoes and turkey.

Add 1 beaten egg and let it cool in the fridge for one hour.

After an hour, remove from fridge and form into 1/2 cup patties

Roll them in seasoned breadcrumbs and pan-fry in 1/4 inch of vegetable oil.

Flip patties when they are brown.

Remove from oil, dry on paper towels, and serve.

If desired, take leftover cranberry sauce and whisk it together 2 tbsp. of horseradish and 2 tbsp. of mayo, topping each patty with 1 tsp.