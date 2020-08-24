Viewer Patti Genest shares her recipe for a Maine favorite -- Whoopie Pies

Keep 'em in the freezer for a cold summer treat!

PORTLAND, Maine — Our 207 viewers sure know their way around the kitchen, and many of them are sharing their own recipes for family favorites. Viewer Patti Genest shares her recipe for Whoopie Pies, which she started making with her mom when she was younger. Patti filmed herself putting the recipe together (no small feat!) and her granddaughter, who normally helps her in the kitchen, added the recipe to the video so we could follow along as she was making these delicious desserts. Thanks, Avalonne! Here is her recipe:

MAINE WHOOPIE PIES



For this recipe, you make the filling first, as part of it has to chill. I prefer this filling over a marshmallow filling, as I feel it's more in keeping with the original Maine Whoopie pies that I used to buy for $.10 cents in the 50s and 60s!:



FILLING:

1/2 cup of milk

2 1/2 tablespoons of flour

Pinch of salt

3/4 cup powdered sugar

1/2 cup vegetable shortening

1 teaspoon vanilla

(If doubling the filling recipe - which I always do!):

1 cup of milk

5 tablespoons of flour

2 pinches of salt

1 1/2 cups powdered sugar

1 cup vegetable shortening

2 teaspoons vanilla



In a one or two-quart saucepan, heat over low to medium heat (to avoid burning or sticking) the milk, flour, and salt, stirring continuously until a paste is formed. I use a wire whisk and don't leave it unattended for a second, removing from heat when it's thick! Transfer to a bowl and refrigerate.



In a large bowl (Preferably a Kitchenaid/or you can use a mixing bowl and hand mixer) combine the powdered sugar, shortening, and vanilla and mix well.

Combine the completely chilled paste with the sugar and shortening mixture. Blend well, continuing to use your mixer. Set aside!



CAKES:

1 1/2 cups of granulated sugar

1/2 cup vegetable shortening

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup of sour cream

1/3 cup of hot water

Combine those ingredients in a mixing bowl and beat until well blended.



Separately, stir together all your dry ingredients (below), which you will add to your blended 'wet' mixture:

3 1/4 cups flour

1 teaspoon baking power

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon of salt

1/2 cup of cocoa (I use Hershey's)

Stir those all together in a bowl, then add to wet blended mixture and beat until everything is combined and you have a thick batter.



Place rounded teaspoonfuls (or tablespoonfuls) onto a parchment lined cookie sheet, evenly spaced to allow for 12 cakes.

Place in oven at 350 degrees for 10-12 minutes. (I use a wooden toothpick to check completion. When the toothpick doesn't show wet batter, they're done! But don't over-bake or they'll be hard! You want them soft.)

I slide parchment paper - cakes and all - onto cooling racks.

You want to make sure the cakes are completely cool before putting together or your filling will be runny!

They may not be perfectly uniform, but each should have a close-enough-mate!

(There's someone for everyone they say! :-))

Spread generous amount of filling on bottom cake, and top with the other!

Enjoy immediately, or wrap with plastic wrap or cellophane bags to have later!

They freeze well too!

Makes about 12-14 whoopie pies!



Thanks, Patti!