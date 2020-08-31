An easy dinner on the grill gets its start in the garden

YORK, Maine — While we hate to see the summer winding down, we sure do love the abundance of produce and herbs in the garden. A lot of fresh basil winds up as pesto (which can be enjoyed right away or frozen!) and in our Viewer Cooking Segment tonight -- Nancy Cavalieri layers her pesto in to a pizza that she cooks on the grill. Easy and delicious!
Chicken Pesto Pizza
Ingredients:
Cooked Chicken
Naan bread
Basil (2 cups)
Olive oil (1/4 cup)
Walnuts (1/2 cup)
Garlic (3 cloves)
Splash of water
Mix basil, olive oil, walnuts (or pine nuts), garlic and a splash of water in a food processor or blender. Once this is thoroughly mixed, spread pesto on naan bread and place cooked chicken on top. Grill for about 3-4 minutes at about 350%. You can try variations using other vegetables as a substitute for the chicken.
Enjoy!