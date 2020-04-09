"Everything is better with chocolate."

AUBURN, Maine — Viewer Pat Titus has made this recipe a few times -- you can tell! It's one of those recipes she could probably make from memory -- and today, she shows us how to put together Double Chocolate Zucchini Bread. Another way to use up all the zucchini that might be showing up in your garden this time of year. Pat put this together in about four minutes (!) but you can take your time -- and enjoy.
You'll need:
1 stick of butter
¾ cup plus 2 TBS light brown sugar
2 large eggs
1 tsp vanilla extract
1 2/3 cup all purpose flour
1/3 cup cocoa powder
¾ tsp salt
½ tsp baking powder
½ tsp baking soda
½ tsp instant coffee powder
2 cups shredded zucchini (shredded on grater or in food processor)
1 cup of chocolate semi sweet morsels
Preparation:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Spray 8 inch loaf pan with cooking spray.
Microwave butter in large bowl until it is melted.
Stir in the brown sugar until it is completely smooth.
Add eggs and vanilla. Mix well. Note – you want to add the brown sugar first so the eggs don’t cook (in the warm butter).
Whisk together flour, cocoa powder, salt, baking powder, baking soda, and coffee powder – whisk together thoroughly and add to wet ingredients. Stir well – it should be very thick. Add zucchini and chocolate morsels! Stir well. Put batter in to greased loaf pan. Bake for about 60 or 65 minutes.