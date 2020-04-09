"Everything is better with chocolate."

AUBURN, Maine — Viewer Pat Titus has made this recipe a few times -- you can tell! It's one of those recipes she could probably make from memory -- and today, she shows us how to put together Double Chocolate Zucchini Bread . Another way to use up all the zucchini that might be showing up in your garden this time of year. Pat put this together in about four minutes (!) but you can take your time -- and enjoy.