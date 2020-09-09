Viewer Chef Leslie Vaccaro prepares a recipe just like his grandmother made

KENNEBUNK, Maine — Fried Zucchini Flowers Stuffed with Mozzarella
Ingredients:
8-10 whole zucchini flowers with pistil and stamen removed (pick in the morning when they’ve just opened)
a good size ball of fresh mozzarella cut into 1/4” - 1/2” strips the length of the flowers
1 cup of breadcrumbs (I use Progresso Italian style )
2 eggs
splash of milk
2T fresh basil, chopped
olive oil (for frying)
Preparation:
Prepare egg wash by whisking together eggs, milk and basil in a medium sized bowl.
Pour bread crumbs into a separate shallow bowl.
Stuff or wrap each flower around a mozzarella strip.
Pour enough oil in pan to coat the bottom, about 1/4” deep. Heat oil on medium high until shimmering.
Dip stuffed flower into egg wash, then roll in bread crumbs.
Gently place in pan and fry until golden, about 2 to 3 minutes on each side.
Transfer cooked flowers to paper towel lined plate.
Buon Appetito.