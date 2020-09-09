Viewer Chef Leslie Vaccaro prepares a recipe just like his grandmother made

Fried Zucchini Flowers stuffed with Mozzarella is best when the flowers are picked right out of the garden.

KENNEBUNK, Maine — Fried Zucchini Flowers Stuffed with Mozzarella

Ingredients:

8-10 whole zucchini flowers with pistil and stamen removed (pick in the morning when they’ve just opened)

a good size ball of fresh mozzarella cut into 1/4” - 1/2” strips the length of the flowers

1 cup of breadcrumbs (I use Progresso Italian style )

2 eggs

splash of milk

2T fresh basil, chopped

olive oil (for frying)

Preparation:

Prepare egg wash by whisking together eggs, milk and basil in a medium sized bowl.

Pour bread crumbs into a separate shallow bowl.

Stuff or wrap each flower around a mozzarella strip.

Pour enough oil in pan to coat the bottom, about 1/4” deep. Heat oil on medium high until shimmering.

Dip stuffed flower into egg wash, then roll in bread crumbs.

Gently place in pan and fry until golden, about 2 to 3 minutes on each side.

Transfer cooked flowers to paper towel lined plate.