All the holiday flavors layered in to a trifle

Viewer Chef Emmi Cross creates a dessert for those with a sweet tooth!

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — Twelve-year-old Viewer Chef Emmi Cross is back at it with a dessert she has whipped up for the holidays. This one is full of all the flavors of the holiday -- and goes together easily. As always, Emmi offers some substitutes, or suggestions for how to tailor this treat to your own liking. She makes it looks easy!

Eggnog Gingerbread Trifle

Ingredients:

Gingerbread cake - cut into small cubes (you can buy a cake, make a cake from a mix, or make one from scratch!)

Vanilla pudding - 5.1oz box mix

3 Cups Eggnog

2 Cups Whipping Cream

6TB Confectioners Sugar

1tsp Vanilla

Caramel Syrup

Gingerbread Cookies

Heath Bars - crushed (Emmi demonstrates how to crush the Heath Bars during the cooking segment)

Bake gingerbread cake according to directions, cool and cut into cubes. While the cake cools you can work on the filling ingredients.

Put Heath Bars into a plastic bag and crush to bite sized pieces (we used about 15 mini bars).

Make Whipped Cream -

Place metal bowl and mixing tool into freezer for 15 minutes before using. Add 2 cups of whipping cream into the bowl, and mix until soft peaks form. Add powdered sugar and vanilla, whip until it comes together.

(*Of course if time is of the essence, you can use a pre-made whipped cream of your choice.)

Make Pudding

Put pudding mix into bowl. Add 3 cups of Eggnog (add a touch of nutmeg if you like). Mix until combined and setting up, then add 1 cup of the whipped cream and fold together.

Create the trifle

Using a Trifle Bowl (or smaller, single-size clear serving bowls or glasses)

Put a layer of cake on the bottom of the bowl. Spoon on a layer of the Eggnog Pudding, then spoon a layer of whipped cream over the pudding. Sprinkle a layer of heath bar pieces, then a drizzle of caramel syrup.