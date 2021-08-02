Tuscan-inspired white bean stew

Stacy and Jonathan Edgerton post DIY's and recipes inspired by their travel on their Instagram page, The Gentleman Farmer In Maine.

BOWDOIN, Maine — Ingredients: (The ratios of the following can be adjusted based on availability or preference)

3 Tablespoons Olive Oil

3 Large Carrots

2 Stalks Celery

2 Medium Onions

3 Large Cloves Garlic

1 Cup Dried White Beans, Soaked Overnight (or a 12oz can of white beans, rinsed)

1 12oz Can of Diced Tomatoes

2 Cups Chopped Fresh Kale or Spinach OR 12oz Frozen Chopped Spinach or Kale

12 Ounces Cubed Butternut Squash (this can be bought frozen and then thawed)

1/2 Teaspoon Sage (dried, or three medium leaves if fresh)

1/2 Teaspoon Rosemary (dried, or three medium sprigs if fresh)

1/2 Teaspoon Thyme (dried, or three medium sprigs if fresh)

2 Cups Chicken or Vegetable Stock

Water, as Needed

Salt & Pepper to Taste

Cooking:

Chop the carrot, celery and onion into 1/2-inch pieces. Mince the garlic. Gently sauté them for several minutes in the olive oil in a large, heavy-bottomed pot. Stir regularly to ensure that the garlic doesn’t scorch.

Add the beans, tomatoes, kale (or spinach) and butternut squash to the pot.

Add the herbs and chicken stock, and then supplement with water as necessary to cover.

Cover and simmer gently for one hour, stirring occasionally, and adding more water as appropriate. Check seasoning and add salt & pepper to taste.