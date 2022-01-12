Tasty holiday cocktails to make at home or get to-go

PORTLAND, Maine — During the pandemic, many bars and restaurants started offering drinks and food-to-go as a way to continue to create revenue, while they were closed or had less seating.
And 207 stopped by Portland's Hunt + Alpine Club to learn more about their to-go holiday drink options and how you can make one of those bar-quality drinks at home.
Drink: White Noise
Ingredients:
- 1 oz Elderflower Liquore
- 1.5 oz Blanc Vermouth
Instructions:
- Combine liquor and vermouth to glass
- Add ice
- Top with seltzer and garnish
In addition to their White Noise cocktail, Hunt + Alpine Club also offers a spiked Egg Nog as a to-go option.
You can find more to-go drink options on their website.