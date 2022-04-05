x
207 Recipes

207 recipes: bourbon mint julep, lavender martini for the Kentucky Derby

Misty Coolidge is back in the barn at Coolidge Family Farm showing us how to whip up a couple of spring cocktails.

NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — Misty Coolidge, the mastermind behind Maine Mixologist and Coolidge Family Farm, is back to show us how to make a couple of spring cocktails. 

Lavender Martini Recipe

Ingredients:

  • Ice cubes
  • 45 ml vanilla vodka
  • 15 ml fresh lemon juice
  • 8 ml lavender syrup
  • 1 sprig of lavender for garnish

Instructions:

  1. Fill cocktail shaker with ice
  2. Add vodka, lemon juice and lavender syrup and shake well
  3. Strain into a chilled martini glass and garnish with lavender sprig

Classic Bourbon Mint Julep

Ingredients:

  • Four to five mint sprigs, leaves only
  • 2 sugar cubes or 1/2 ounce simple syrup or sweetener of your choice
  • 2 1/2 ounces bourbon whiskey
  • Mint sprig, for garnish

Instructions:

  1. Muddle the mint leaves in glass
  2. Add sugar and bourbon to glass
  3. Mix with ice

