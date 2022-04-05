NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — Misty Coolidge, the mastermind behind Maine Mixologist and Coolidge Family Farm, is back to show us how to make a couple of spring cocktails.
Lavender Martini Recipe
Ingredients:
- Ice cubes
- 45 ml vanilla vodka
- 15 ml fresh lemon juice
- 8 ml lavender syrup
- 1 sprig of lavender for garnish
Instructions:
- Fill cocktail shaker with ice
- Add vodka, lemon juice and lavender syrup and shake well
- Strain into a chilled martini glass and garnish with lavender sprig
Classic Bourbon Mint Julep
Ingredients:
- Four to five mint sprigs, leaves only
- 2 sugar cubes or 1/2 ounce simple syrup or sweetener of your choice
- 2 1/2 ounces bourbon whiskey
- Mint sprig, for garnish
Instructions:
- Muddle the mint leaves in glass
- Add sugar and bourbon to glass
- Mix with ice