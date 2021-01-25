Slow braised beef from 'The Gentleman Farmer In Maine'

The Gentleman Farmer in Maine is an Instagram page run by Stacy and Jonathan Edgerton, where they share recipes and DIYs.

BOWDOIN, Maine — Slow Braised Beef

Ingredients: (The ratios of the following can be adjusted based on availability or preference)

2-4 pound piece of Beef (an inexpensive cut, such as chuck or eye of the round)

1 Tablespoon Salt

2 Tablespoons Cooking Oil

3-4 Tablespoons Meat Rub (see below)

1 Cup Red Wine (or substitute Beef Broth)

2 Cups Beef Broth

1 14 oz Can of Tomato Sauce

2 Medium Onions - Thinly Sliced

2 Cloves Garlic, Chopped

1 Packet Dried Onion Soup Mix

1 Teaspoon Garlic Powder

1 Teaspoon Onion Powder

1 Teaspoon Salt

Pepper to Taste

Meat Rub:

1 tablespoon Garlic Powder

1 tablespoon Onion Powder

1 tablespoon Seasoned Salt (Lowry’s or equivalent)

1 tablespoon Sweet Paprika

Learning from 'The Gentleman Farmer in Maine'



"If you look up what a gentleman farmer is, it's really somebody who lives kind of a farming lifestyle but not in a subsistence fashion," says Jonathan Edgerton. https://t.co/NNyFAStrgf — NEWS CENTER Maine (@newscentermaine) November 23, 2020

Cooking:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees F.

Rub the beef all over with a Tablespoon of Salt.

Heat the Cooking Oil in a heavy oven-proof pot on the stove until quite hot, but not smoking. Using tongs, brown the salted Beef on all sides, being careful not to scorch it. Once the Beef has been browned, remove it from the pot and set aside on a platter.

Deglaze the pot with the Cup of Wine (or Beef Broth) using a wooden spoon to loosen any cooked on bits.

Add all of the remaining ingredients, stirring as they go in. Place the Beef back into the pot, and spoon some of the liquid over the top.

Cover the pot and place it in the 425 degree oven.

After 45 minutes, turn oven down to 325 degrees F and then allow it to cook for another 3 - 4 hours, checking periodically to ensure that the liquid doesn’t cook away (add water or broth as necessary).

Let the meat stand for 10 or 15 minutes before slicing (across the grain). Skim any fat from the top of the remaining liquid and serve as gravy - you can add some water or broth to thin it if desired.