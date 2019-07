ROCKLAND, Maine — 8 oz ahi grade fresh tuna steak lightly brushed with olive oil and coated with sesame seeds.

Make a fresh spinach and garden greens salad adding your favorites like shredded carrot, chopped red onion, fresh sliced strawberries, candied walnuts, and goat cheese.

Get a cast iron skillet very hot and add tuna, flipping once approximately 1 min on each side.

Slice and top your salad. Drizzle with prepared soy reduction. Divide in half and enjoy!