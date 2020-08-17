Too much zucchini? 207 viewer Pat Titus shares her recipe for Easy Refrigerator Zucchini Pickles

We love this time of year because our produce starts showing up in abundance in our garden. If you've got a few too many zucchinis on hand...you just might want to try this quick and easy recipe from viewer Pat Titus to make Zucchini Pickles. Easy to make, and save -- or perhaps give away!

Wash the zucchini, trim and discard the ends, slice them in to chips or spears (whichever you prefer). Divide your seasonings among the three jars. Add the dill springs and your zucchini spears, divided among the three jars. It's okay to pack them tightly! Mix the brine and boil, then cool .... and pour brine in to jars (newer jars with screw on tops are better). Make sure the zucchini is covered, and leave about a half an inch of space from the top of the jar. Cover tightly, and shake jar up a little bit to disperse seasonings. Leave them on the counter for about a half hour to cool off, then leave them in the refrigerator for about 24 hours and then, as Pat says, 'They're good to go!" Enjoy!