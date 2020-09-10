Peach jam and homemade English Muffins

Erlon Jones has been doing cooking demonstrations for years at the Fryeburg Fair; he shares his recipe for peach jam and English Muffins.

FRYEBURG, Maine — Erlon Jones has been doing cooking demonstrations for years at the Fryeburg Fair's Agricultural Exhibition Center. Since the fair was cancelled, events have been held online at FryeburgFair.org, including cooking demonstrations; contests; and instructional videos.

In this video, Jones shows us how to make peach jam at home, and some fresh English Muffins to spread that jam onto. He also explains the difference between jam and jelly; jelly is a fruit pulp strained through a fruit cloth. Jam is pureed or mashed.

Ingredients for peach jam

-pureed Eastern Peaches (you'll want four cups of fruit pectin)

-5 1/2 cups of sugar

-1 packet of Sure-Jell

Get peaches bubbling over stove. Add sugar and mix, making sure sugar gets completely dissolved. Bring up to a boil again, add Sure-Jell. You can make jam without Sure-Jell, but you'll have to cook it down more until it gets to jelly stage. Let boil 1 minute.

Meanwhile, scald jars for five minutes in pot of hot water. Remove. While pouring jam into jars, leave 1/4 to 1/2 inch of space at top of jar.

Scald jar lids (no need to do so for the ring) and add to the jar, then add the ring - don't twist too tightly.

Add full jars back to hot water and boil for five minutes to seal.

Ingredients for English Muffins

-2 packages dry yeast

-2 cups warm water

-1/2 cup shortening

-4 t salt

-1 T sugar

-5 1/2-6 cups of flour

-corn meal

Measure flour. Soften yeast in warm water in large mixing bowl. Add shortening, salt, sugar, and 3 cups of flour. Blend well. Beat vigorously until smooth. Gradually add remaining flour to form a stiff dough. Beating well after each addition. Toss lightly on a floured board. Roll out to 1/4-3/8" thick.

Cut in rounds with a 3-4" cutter. Place on ungreased cookie sheet that has been sprinkled with corn meal. Sprinkle tops with a little corn meal. Let rise in a warm place for 30 minutes or until light. Gently slide spatula under muffins. Place on ungreased griddle (preheated) 350-375 degrees on your electric griddle. Bake 7 minutes on each side or until golden brown.