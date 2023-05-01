x
207 Recipes

Participating in Dry January? Try these tasty mocktail recipes

The Hunt and Alpine Club in Portland is sharing a couple mocktail recipes perfect for those taking part in Dry January or if you don't feel like drinking alcohol.

PORTLAND, Maine — If you're participating in Dry January or if you prefer non-alcoholic drinks, the Hunt and Alpine Club in Portland is sharing a couple of easy mocktail recipes that are sure to hit the spot.

Sun On The Solstice

Ingredients:

  • 1 oz Rosso Aperitif
  • 1 oz Fresh squeezed grapefruit
  • 1/2 oz Saffron syrup
  • 1/2 oz Lemon juice
  • Tonic water
  • Rosemary for garnish

Instructions:

  1. Combine aperitif, grapefruit juice, lemon juice, and saffron syrup in shaker with ice.
  2. Shake well.
  3. Top with tonic water.
  4. Garnish with rosemary.

Sleigh Bells

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz Favorite tea syrup
  • 1 oz Lemon juice
  • Stappi soda

Instructions:

  1. Combine tea syrup and lemon juice in shaker with ice.
  2. Shake well.
  3. Strain into glass.
  4. Top with Stappi soda.

The club's bartender and owner, Andrew Volk, suggests using fresh juice for the best results.

