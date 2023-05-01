Participating in Dry January? Try these tasty mocktail recipes

PORTLAND, Maine — If you're participating in Dry January or if you prefer non-alcoholic drinks, the Hunt and Alpine Club in Portland is sharing a couple of easy mocktail recipes that are sure to hit the spot.
Sun On The Solstice
Ingredients:
- 1 oz Rosso Aperitif
- 1 oz Fresh squeezed grapefruit
- 1/2 oz Saffron syrup
- 1/2 oz Lemon juice
- Tonic water
- Rosemary for garnish
Instructions:
- Combine aperitif, grapefruit juice, lemon juice, and saffron syrup in shaker with ice.
- Shake well.
- Top with tonic water.
- Garnish with rosemary.
Sleigh Bells
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Favorite tea syrup
- 1 oz Lemon juice
- Stappi soda
Instructions:
- Combine tea syrup and lemon juice in shaker with ice.
- Shake well.
- Strain into glass.
- Top with Stappi soda.
The club's bartender and owner, Andrew Volk, suggests using fresh juice for the best results.