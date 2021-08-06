Okonomiyaki : "Cook what you like"

PORTLAND, Maine — Chef Dave Mallari from The Sinful Kitchen in Portland wants to make it easy for us in the kitchen, so he is suggesting that we 'cook what we like'! The dish he is making is called Okonomiyaki ... Okonomi actually translates to "as you wish" or "what you like" -- and Yaki means 'to cook'. SO -- in this case, he's cooking what he likes!

Chef Dave started with a hot griddle, adding a small amount of oil. Using pancake mix, he creates a pancake of the batter on the griddle. First add cabbage, right in the middle of the batter. Add bacon, crispy pork, and some lobster. Any amount - it's up to you! Off to the side of the griddle, Chef Dave cooks up some of the Udon noodles. Season the Udon noodles with a soy glaze. Scramble an egg, either on the griddle or on a separate pan. Keep mixing the Udon, and then add to top of the pancake/meat. Once the egg is cooked up, use your spatula to put the egg on top of the Udon noodles -- on top of the whole thing! Add another amount of pancake batter to the top of all of this, and then prepare to flip it all over. Once flipped, give it a few more minutes to all cook together. When it is all cooked together, transfer to plate. Chef Dave finished his plate with a bit of Japanese mayo mixed with avocado, then another dash of the soy glaze. Sprinkle chopped scallions over top -- and you are done!