PORTLAND, Maine — Like bars all across the country, The Portland Hunt + Alpine Club is closed in the midst of the COVID-19 restrictions, although now offering cocktails and items that can be purchased online. Owner, Andrew Volk, and his family have been spending a lot more time at home lately, so he was happy to share some recipes he and wife, Briana, have been tossing together in the kitchen.

Spirited Coffee

1.5 oz spirit of your choice (we used Singani 63)

2-3 oz cold coffee

1 oz simple syrup

Add it all in a shaking tin with ice. Shake and dump into a glass.

Blueberry Spritz

4 oz Bluet

1 oz spirit of your choice (we used Seacoast Vodka)

Add with ice to your favorite glass. Stir to combine. Garnish with whatever fresh herbs or fruit you have.

Freezer Negroni

3 oz gin (we used Hardcore)

3 oz Campari

3 oz sweet vermouth

3 oz water

Combine all in a bottle with a stopper. Place in the freezer. When ready to drink, pour over ice and garnish with an orange.

RELATED: Portland-area restaurant and bar owners confused about governor's plan to reopen amid coronavirus

RELATED: The restaurant industry is hurting, but there are ways you can help

RELATED: Cocktails to sparkle this July 4th holiday