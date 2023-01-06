Making delicious chocolate chunk scones at home

PORTLAND, Maine — Kate Shaffer from Ragged Coast Chocolates in Westbrook joined us in the 207 kitchen to show us how to make delicious baked goods at home.
You can either make them from scratch following her recipe for chocolate chunk scones or pick up the pre-mixed kits from Ragged Coast Chocolates. Either way, you’ll have baked goods you can eat warm right out of the oven.
Ingredients:
- 3 cups Maine Grains 75% sifted, all-purpose flour
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- 4 tsp. baking powder
- ½ tsp. baking soda
- ½ tsp. Maine sea salt
- 1 cup chopped bittersweet chocolate
- 8 tbsp. (1 stick) unsalted butter, cold
- 2 egg yolks
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
Instructions:
- Heat your oven to 400° F.
- Measure the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and chocolate into a large bowl and stir until combined.
- Grate the cold butter directly into the dry ingredients, tossing it in as you go.
- In a separate bowl, whisk together the yolks, cream, and vanilla.
- Pour this mixture into the dry ingredients and stir briskly until you get a crumbly, shaggy dough (sprinkle in more cream as needed). Scrape the dough onto a clean countertop and finish mixing it with your hands.
- Flatten the dough into a 1-inch-thick round and cut into 8 triangles with a very sharp knife.
- Place the triangles onto two parchment-lined baking sheets, sprinkle with sugar if desired, and bake for 25 minutes, rotating the pans halfway through baking.
- Scones will be lightly browned with a cracked crust when done. Remove from the oven and cool before serving.