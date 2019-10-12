PORTLAND, Maine — Here is an appetizer that's quick and easy -- for the holidays, or any time of year. Lynn Archer of Archers on the Pier and The Brass Compass prepares Hot Crab Dip .

1 8 oz. package cream cheese

Over low heat, melt/soften/stir cream cheese, then add and stir:

8 oz. fresh crab meat

1 cup shredded Parmesan (or mix of Parmesan and Romano)

1 TB Tabasco sauce (or to taste)

1 tsp Cajun seasoning

1/4 to 1/2 cup diced red pepper (or you can mix red, green, or yellow pepper!)

Stir mixture together and pour in to ovenproof casserole. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes or until bubbly. Serve with crackers, red pepper strips, or a sliced, crisp baguette! Enjoy!

RELATED: Pork chops with a seasonal twist

RELATED: Great grandma knew how to make a cake!

RELATED: Try wild Maine blueberries in your gingerbread