PORTLAND, Maine — 207 viewer Becky Wright wrote to us and asked if we had a copy of one of her favorite recipes -- something Lynn Archer (The Brass Compass and Archer's on the Pier, both in Rockland) had made on 207 about five years ago. We couldn't find the segment, but Lynn agreed to come on and make the cake again! Lynn also announced that this cooking segment was her 100th appearance in the 207 kitchen. We've learned a thing or two about cooking from Lynn Archer! She recommends using a glass baking dish with this recipe since you mix the ingredients right in the pan -- you can see through the glass to make sure everything is thoroughly mixed.

CoCo Cake

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In an 8 x 8 glass pan, mix:

1 1/2 cups flour

1 cup sugar

3 heaping TBS of cocoa (really heaping!) (NOTE: on the segment, Lynn said 6 heaping TBS - that is for the larger recipe, if you double it. For the 8 x 8, use 3!

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp salt

Mix all of these ingredients thoroughly, and make a well in the center of the dry ingredients. Add:

6 TBS vegetable oil

1 TBS Apple Cider vinegar

1 TBS vanilla

1 cup water

Stir well with fork, until everything is thoroughly mixed.

Bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes (check for doneness!) If you double the recipes, bake for at least 40 minutes.

You can sprinkle the cake with confectioner's sugar, or you can make Peanut Butter Frosting :

1 stick of butter, softened and beaten well

1 cup peanut butter - beat together with the butter

2 cups confectioners sugar -- add to butter mixture and beat

(If the icing is too thick to spread, add 1 or 2 TBS of half and half)

Spread on cake and enjoy!

