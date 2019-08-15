PORTLAND, Maine — Gil Plaster, the new chef at BlueFin restaurant at the Portland Harbor Hotel in Portland, joined us in the 207 kitchen at O’Maine Studios. On the menu: a chicken and quinoa dish.

Here's the recipe:

Quinoa Recipe

Ingredients

1 cup Red Quinoa

4 cups Veggie Base / Bouillon cubes or stock( if using bouillon or base follow box recipe to make 4 cups)

½ Yellow onion diced

1 tbsp olive oil

Procedure

Place olive oil in a hot sauce pot or sautee pan add diced onion to pan and cook for 1 minuet and shifting around to make sure it doesn’t caramelize. Add quinoa to pan and cook for 1 minuet. All 1 cup of veggie stock to pan to deglaze. Allow to cook for 1-2 minuets then add the remaining stock and reduce heat to a simmer and allow to cook for 20-25 minuets covered or until the grain has popped and the yellow “tail” of the grain will be exposed. Remove from heat and place on baking sheet to stop it from cooking or serve immediately. If re warming use ¼ cup of water or stock to re heat.

Chicken and Quinoa Recipe

1 chicken breast

½ zucchini

½ roasted red pepper

3 stalks of asparagus

5 sundried tomatoes

1 oz of pine nuts or almonds

2 tbsp balsamic glaze

1 cup of cooked Quninoa

2 tbsp of Salt and Pepper

1 tea of Oil

Season chicken with salt and pepper and bake for 10-12 minuets or till done depending on the size of chicken breast. You can also grill the chicken till cooked to add a nice smoky flavor to the dish. Slice zucchini, roasted red pepper and sundried tomato ½ in thick and cut the asparagus into 2 inch sticks. Re heat Quinoa as directed above or use freshly cooked . Add Oil to frying pan then add zucchini, peppers, tomato and asparagus and sautee for 3-4 minuets. Add nuts and drizzle balsamic glaze over veggies. Remove from heat and fold veggies until completely covered by glaze. Place cooked Quinoa in bowl place the veggies on one side, slice the chicken and place it on the other side and ENJOY!