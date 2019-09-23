PORTLAND, Maine — Serves Four
Ingredients
2 1.5 lbs lobster fresh
2 sticks of salted butter or 12 tbsp
1 shallot
4 cloves of garlic
1 bunch of parsley
1/2 bunch of fresh tarragon
1/2 bunch of fresh thyme
12 oz of panko crumb
2 lemons
Salt
Directions
- Put medium sauce pot ¾ full of water and bring to a boil. Place lobster in boiling water and cook for 8-10 minutes. The lobster is done when the antenna removes with ease.
- Place cooked lobster in a bowl of ice water and allow to cool for 30 minuets
- Leave butter out at room temperature.
- Dice both shallot and garlic
- Chop all herbs and mix ¾ of herb mixture with garlic and shallots.
- Mix room temperature butter with garlic/shallot/herb mixture till fully incorporated. Hand mixing is encouraged.
- Mix remaining herbs and zest ½ the lemon into the Panko crumb.
- Place panko mixture on a baking sheet and bake a 400 degrees for 8-10 minutes till golden brown.
- Pick lobster meat from Tail and Claws.
- Split the tail down middle and make 3 even cuts
- Place tail pieces and claw meat in small cast iron skillet
- Bake in oven for 4 minuets at 400 degrees
- Remove from oven and top with Panko crumb mixture
Serve with Crostini’s and Lemon wedges