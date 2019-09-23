PORTLAND, Maine — Serves Four

Ingredients

2 1.5 lbs lobster fresh

2 sticks of salted butter or 12 tbsp

1 shallot

4 cloves of garlic

1 bunch of parsley

1/2 bunch of fresh tarragon

1/2 bunch of fresh thyme

12 oz of panko crumb

2 lemons

Salt

Directions

  • Put medium sauce pot ¾ full of water and bring to a boil. Place lobster in boiling water and cook for 8-10 minutes. The lobster is done when the antenna removes with ease.
  • Place cooked lobster in a bowl of ice water and allow to cool for 30 minuets
  • Leave butter out at room temperature.
  • Dice both shallot and garlic
  • Chop all herbs and mix ¾ of herb mixture with garlic and shallots.
  • Mix room temperature butter with garlic/shallot/herb mixture till fully incorporated. Hand mixing is encouraged.
  • Mix remaining herbs and zest ½ the lemon into the Panko crumb.
  • Place panko mixture on a baking sheet and bake a 400 degrees for 8-10 minutes till golden brown.
  • Pick lobster meat from Tail and Claws.
  • Split the tail down middle and make 3 even cuts
  • Place tail pieces and claw meat in small cast iron skillet
  • Bake in oven for 4 minuets at 400 degrees
  • Remove from oven and top with Panko crumb mixture

Serve with Crostini’s and Lemon wedges