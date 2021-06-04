Lobster Casoncelli: An Aragosta signature dish you can create at home

Executive Chef Devin Finigan shows us a simplified version of one of her most popular dishes.

DEER ISLE, Maine — Chef Devin Finigan is the Owner and Executive Chef at Aragosta at Goose Cove on Deer Isle, recently named “Best Waterfront Restaurant in Maine” by DownEast Magazine. She is gearing up to re-open in May, and tonight shows us how to make one of her signature dishes at home.

Lobster Casoncelli from Aragosta at Goose Cove (serves four)

Ingredients:

Beurre Blanc

White Wine - 1/2 cup

Shallot - 1 teaspoon diced

Butter - 2 tablespoon cubed

Heavy Cream - 1/8 cup

Salt to Taste

Lobster

Cooked Maine Lobster - 1 lb diced

Mascarpone - 4oz

Lemon Juice - 1 tablespoon

Lemon Zest - whole lemon

Garlic - 1 teaspoon

Parsley - 1/4 cup chopped

Gremolata

Garlic - 1 tablespoon

Parsley - 1 tablespoon

Lemon Zest - 1 tablespoon

Pasta

16oz of your favorite dried pasta (we used rigatoni)

Preparation

Gremolata

Combine garlic, parsley & lemon zest in a small bowl, and stir. Set aside.

Lobster

Combine diced lobster meat, mascarpone, lemon juice, lemon zest, parsley, garlic & salt. Taste for seasoning, and adjust as necessary. Set aside.

Pasta

Cook pasta according to package instructions in heavily salted water. Make sure to keep pasta al dente as it will be finished in the pan.

Beurre Blanc

Add diced shallot and white wine to pan over medium-high heat, and reduce until roughly 2 tablespoons remain. Once reduced, stir in cubed butter until fully melted and beginning to emulsify. Add heavy cream, and continue to stir until sauce is fully emulsified, and starting to thicken. Reduce until sauce coats the back of a spoon.

Assembly

Once your beurre blanc sauce is reduced, add lobster mixture to the pan and stir well to combine. Once well combined add your cooked pasta and fully incorporate with the sauce and lobster mixture. Taste, and adjust seasoning to your preference. Serve in your favorite bowl, and top with gremolata. Enjoy!