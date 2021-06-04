Lobster Casoncelli: An Aragosta signature dish you can create at home

DEER ISLE, Maine — Chef Devin Finigan is the Owner and Executive Chef at Aragosta at Goose Cove on Deer Isle, recently named “Best Waterfront Restaurant in Maine” by DownEast Magazine. She is gearing up to re-open in May, and tonight shows us how to make one of her signature dishes at home.
Lobster Casoncelli from Aragosta at Goose Cove (serves four)
Ingredients:
Beurre Blanc
White Wine - 1/2 cup
Shallot - 1 teaspoon diced
Butter - 2 tablespoon cubed
Heavy Cream - 1/8 cup
Salt to Taste
Lobster
Cooked Maine Lobster - 1 lb diced
Mascarpone - 4oz
Lemon Juice - 1 tablespoon
Lemon Zest - whole lemon
Garlic - 1 teaspoon
Parsley - 1/4 cup chopped
Gremolata
Garlic - 1 tablespoon
Parsley - 1 tablespoon
Lemon Zest - 1 tablespoon
Pasta
16oz of your favorite dried pasta (we used rigatoni)
Preparation
Gremolata
Combine garlic, parsley & lemon zest in a small bowl, and stir. Set aside.
Lobster
Combine diced lobster meat, mascarpone, lemon juice, lemon zest, parsley, garlic & salt. Taste for seasoning, and adjust as necessary. Set aside.
Pasta
Cook pasta according to package instructions in heavily salted water. Make sure to keep pasta al dente as it will be finished in the pan.
Beurre Blanc
Add diced shallot and white wine to pan over medium-high heat, and reduce until roughly 2 tablespoons remain. Once reduced, stir in cubed butter until fully melted and beginning to emulsify. Add heavy cream, and continue to stir until sauce is fully emulsified, and starting to thicken. Reduce until sauce coats the back of a spoon.
Assembly
Once your beurre blanc sauce is reduced, add lobster mixture to the pan and stir well to combine. Once well combined add your cooked pasta and fully incorporate with the sauce and lobster mixture. Taste, and adjust seasoning to your preference. Serve in your favorite bowl, and top with gremolata. Enjoy!
Both the restaurant and the accommodations at Aragosta at Goose Cove will open on May 21st. The restaurant will be open to the public then as well. Click here to learn more.