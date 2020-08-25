Little Barn chef prepares a simple and elegant roast chicken

Chef Matthew Padilla starts by brining the meat to keep it moist.

KENNEBUNK, Maine — The White Barn Inn has been an elegant fixture in the Kennebunk community for ages. Last year, the Little Barn was opened on the same property, serving a more casual menu. Chef Matthew Padilla oversees the kitchen at the Little Barn, and tonight he shares his recipe for White Barn Roasted Chicken. Brining helps to prepare the meat for roasting, and keeps the meat tender and moist. This brine can be used for other meats and fish as well.

Master Brine

Makes 1 gallon

2 cup Diamond krystal salt

1 ⅓ cup Sugar

2 qt water

2 qt Ice cubes

Any seasonings

Bring water, sugar and seasonings to a simmer.

Pour over ice.

Whole chickens 6-8 hours or overnight

Chops and smaller cuts 3-4 hours

How does brining work? Brining promotes a change in the structure of the proteins in the muscle. The salt causes protein strands to become denatured, or unwound. This is the same process that occurs when proteins are exposed to heat, acid, or alcohol. When protein strands unwind, they get tangled up with one another, forming a matrix that traps water.

White Barn Roasted Chicken

1ea. Brined chicken halve

1.5 cup brown chicken stock

1 bunch mustard greens chopped

1 tbsp butter cubed

Roasted fingerling potatoes (oven roasted for 40 minutes at 360F)

Croutons

1 tsp whole grain mustard

Preparation:

Rinse the brine off the chicken and preheat your oven to 360F

Place the chicken on a rack and roast for roughly 30 minutes, until the internal temperature reaches 160-165F

At about the 20 minute mark warm up the chicken stock and mustard in a saucepan. Season with salt. Whisk in the butter.

Add the mustard greens and roasted potatoes to warm through.

Pour the broth in the bowl and top with croutons and the roasted chicken. Enjoy!