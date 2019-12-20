PORTLAND, Maine — Another dish from Kerry Altiero's beloved grandma, Connie, puts leftovers to good use. It goes together fast -- because Grandma always knows just how hungry you are! Kerry is the chef and owner of Cafe Miranda in Rockland.

Olive Oil

1/2 lb farfalle (bowtie) pasta, cooked and cooled

4 oz uncooked thick-cut bacon, chopped

1 cup red onion, sliced

2 TBS garlic, minced

2 large eggs, broken in to a bowl

2 cups spinach, stemmed if needed

2/3 cup tomato, diced

1/2 cup shredded Romano cheese

coarsely ground black pepper

Connie's, Old School

Have a warm platter ready. Heat a sauté pan (at least 12 inches) over a medium-high heat. Heat enough oil to just film the bottom. Add the bacon and onion. Saute to sweat the onion and cook the bacon, browning both together, 5 to 7 minutes. Once the onion is soft, and it's all nice and brown, push the mixture to the far edge of the pan. Add the garlic and stir.

Tilt the pan so the oil runs towards the handle. Slide the eggs in to the oil and stir vigorously with a pair of tongs to scramble the eggs. It will be quick! Add the spinach to the bacon mixture and stir, then add the pasta. Toss it all together. Let it heat, tossing from time to time to help it along. When hot through, turn out onto the platter. Place the tomato on one side of the pile and sprinkle it all with Romano cheese. Serve with a pepper grinder.

Kerry says, "Try to eat this slowly. I dare you!"

