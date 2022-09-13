In season tomatoes are perfect for a grilled sourdough Panzanella

PORTLAND, Maine — Vanessa Seder brings decades of experience to the 207 kitchen. She's worked as a food stylist for both TV and print publications, a chef, and a cookbook author.
Ingredients:
- 1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil, plus more for the grill.
- 8 ounces sourdough bread, cut into 1-inch-thick slices.
- 2 cloves garlic, peeled and each cut in half.
- 3 tablespoons red wine vinegar.
- 1 tablespoon capers in brine, drained (do not rinse).
- 1 teaspoon granulated sugar.
- 1 teaspoon sea salt.
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper.
- 2 1/4 pounds ripe, in-season tomatoes, coarsely chopped, reserving seeds and juices.
- 1 cup packed fresh basil leaves, torn if large.
- 1/2 cup packed fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves.
Instructions:
- Preheat a grill or grill pan to medium-high heat.
- Brush oil on the grill and place the slices of bread (in batches if necessary) on the grill. Cook until the bread is slightly charred and has nice grill marks on each side, about 3 to 5 minutes per side.
- While still hot, rub each slice of bread all over with the garlic until a subtle garlic aroma coats the toast, then set aside to cool slightly.
- In a large bowl, whisk together the 1/3 cup of olive oil, vinegar, capers, sugar, salt, and pepper.
- Add the tomatoes, seeds, juices, and all to the bowl with the dressing and toss to combine.
- Tear or slice the bread into 1-inch pieces and add to the bowl with the tomatoes. Gently toss everything together so the juices and flavors of the dressing begin to absorb into the crusty, charred, garlicky bread. Let it sit for about 20 minutes at room temperature to let the bread soften up and absorb the flavors. Then add the herbs and gently toss to combine. Serve immediately or within a few hours (add the herbs just before serving).
Watch the full video below with Vanessa Seder in the 207 kitchen: