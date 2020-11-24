Homemade play dough keeps little chefs engaged in the kitchen

Now she's back on 207 with a helper -- her granddaughter, Chloe. (Her son is still on camera, and this time -- they had some help from Kelso the Golden Retriever. It's a family affair!) They thought it might be fun to prepare something at home that kids could help with, and then play with! This play dough also makes great gifts. You can change the color of the play dough by simply changing the 'flavor' of the Kool-aid that you add. Here are the directions: