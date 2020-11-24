Homemade play dough keeps little chefs engaged in the kitchen

FALMOUTH, Maine — We first met Viewer Chef Theresa Taplin when she prepared her recipe for Tomato Galette.
Now she's back on 207 with a helper -- her granddaughter, Chloe. (Her son is still on camera, and this time -- they had some help from Kelso the Golden Retriever. It's a family affair!) They thought it might be fun to prepare something at home that kids could help with, and then play with! This play dough also makes great gifts. You can change the color of the play dough by simply changing the 'flavor' of the Kool-aid that you add. Here are the directions:
BEST EVER PLAY DOUGH
2 1/2 cups Flour
1/2 cup salt
2 pkgs unsweetened Kool-aid packets (pick which every flavor/color you like!)
2 cups boiling water
3 TBS vegetable oil
Mix flour and salt together. Then add two packages of Unsweetened Kool-Aid (any flavor) - stir with dry ingredients. In a separate bowl, mix water and oil. Add oil and water to dry ingredients. Mix all with wooden spoon until cool enough to handle. Place on a floured surface and knead until desired consistency. (If sticky, add small amounts of flour until desired consistency.)
Keeps very well stored in tightly sealed plastic freezer bags.
Let your creative juices flow and Enjoy!!