After doing her homework, chef Maria Rossetti comes up with her own recipe for Apple Muffins

RAYMOND, Maine — Maria Rossetti loves to spend time in the kitchen, and was inspired to prepare her own recipe and send it a long to 207. She did a little homework, comparing cookbooks, and created this recipe for Apple Muffins. Maria just turned ten - and she's already whipping up her own version of muffins. Thanks, Maria!
Maria Rossetti's Apple Muffins
1 can of pumpkin
¼ cup of applesauce
2 cups of oat flower
¼ cup of melted coconut oil
2 eggs beaten
1 teaspoon of vanilla extract
1 teaspoon of baking soda
1 teaspoon of baking powder
1 chopped apple
1 teaspoon of cinnamon
1 mashed banana
1-2 teaspoons of honey or maple syrup (Drizzle over top of batter)
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine all ingredients, and mix well. This recipe should make about 16 muffins. Put batter in to muffin pan, fill each tin about 2/3 full. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.